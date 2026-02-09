Synergy’s Collie big battery is operational

Synergy’s 500 MW BESS in Western Australia is now operational.

The Cook Government is driving Western Australia to become a renewable energy powerhouse, with Synergy’s latest big battery storing cheap, renewable energy ready for use by households and business in summer 2026.

The 500-MW Collie battery energy storage system (BESS) has 2400 MWh of energy storage – enough to power about 785 000 homes for more than four hours – and is one of the biggest batteries in Australia.

The Collie BESS can operate flexibly, making use of the 640 battery containers and 160 inverter units. It is the third grid scale BESS delivered by the State Government in just over three years.

The project created around 500 jobs since it started in March 2024, including electricians, engineers, and civil and earthwork specialists.

Batteries absorb excess energy and discharge electricity when needed, helping to power homes and businesses, stabilise the power grid, and bring down power prices. Together, the Collie battery and Synergy’s two other batteries in Kwinana (KBESS1 and KBESS2) can store more than 3500 MWh of energy.

Premier Roger Cook, commented: “This is a milestone moment in Western Australia’s energy transition as Synergy’s Collie BESS is powering Western Australian households this summer and beyond. This battery is a key part of the State Government’s delivering on Western Australia becoming a renewable energy powerhouse.”

Energy & Decarbonisation Minister, Amber-Jade Sanderson, added: “Renewable energy is the cheapest form of power. Synergy’s batteries capture excess wind and solar power for use when it is needed. This makes more cleaner, cheaper energy available for Western Australians. These batteries back more wind and solar generation to enter the system and supports our plans to exit state-owned coal generation by 2030, which together will put downward pressure on electricity prices.”

Collie-Preston MLA, Jodie Hanns, concluded: “Synergy’s Collie battery project generated about 500 jobs during construction, including 50 jobs for people living in the local community. Collie is now home to the two biggest operational batteries in Australia, ensuring it will continue its significant role in powering Western Austrlia’s main electricity system for generations to come.”

