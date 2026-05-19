Boskalis invests in 24 000 t cable lay vessel to support the energy transition

Royal Boskalis B.V. has invested in a state-of-the-art, high-capacity cable lay vessel (CLV), further strengthening its position in the offshore energy market and in support of the global transition to renewable energy.

The vessel will be launched to meet the growing demand for long-distance cable installation in the interconnector and offshore wind markets, particularly for high-voltage direct current cables.

The electrification of energy demand, driven by decarbonisation and energy independence objectives, is accelerating the need for robust grid infrastructure. Cross-border interconnectors and offshore wind transmission systems increasingly require long-distance cable solutions, which this vessel can deliver. The vessel is expected to enter service in 2029.

The CLV will feature two 12 000-t cable carousels, including a concentric carousel. The vessel’s advanced layout enables the installation of longer, continuous cable sections, minimising costly offshore joints and enhancing long-term cable integrity.

Boskalis has in excess of 15 years of experience in the installation of subsea cables during which period it was active on more than 140 subsea cable-related projects and the company currently operates 3 CLVs, a trenching support vessel, and a portfolio of bespoke trenching equipment.

Boskalis’ integrated capabilities across survey, dredging, seabed preparation, cable laying, and rock installation enable the company to offer fully integrated solutions, reducing interface risk and differentiating Boskalis from competitors. This latest CLV will play a critical role in enabling the energy transition and supporting the development of sustainable infrastructure worldwide.

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