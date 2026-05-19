OX2 starts construction of 135 MWac solar power and 100 MW BESS in Australia

OX2 is commencing construction of the Muswellbrook solar farm and battery project in Australia, comprising 135 MWac of solar generation and 100 MW of battery energy storage system (BESS).

The Muswellbrook Solar Farm & Battery is located in the Hunter Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in New South Wales, Australia. The solar farm will produce about 347 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power about 52 000 homes.

Matthias Taft, CEO OX2, commented: “I’m proud of the work that has brought this project to life and of our contribution to strengthening the energy supply in New South Wales. The investment highlights our long-term commitment to Australia and supports our growth as an independent power producer.”

Muswellbrook Solar Farm & Battery has secured a long-term hybrid power purchase agreement with an international offtaker, covering both solar generation and battery energy storage.

MUFG is the sole Structuring Co-ordinator and Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter, and Bookrunner on the project financing.

OX2 is also funding community benefit programmes through a voluntary planning agreement (VPA) with Muswellbrook Shire Council.

The project is being built predominantly on land formerly associated with coal mining operations. Idemitsu Australia co-developed the project with OX2 and will remain a long-term landholder of the site.

Construction is set to commence immediately, with completion expected in 2028.

OX2 entered the Australian market in 2023. OX2’s project development portfolio in Australia consists of over 3 GW of solar, wind, and storage projects in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia.

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