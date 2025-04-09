Wärtsilä to deliver one of Australia’s first DC-coupled energy storage projects

Technology group, Wärtsilä will supply a 64 MW/128 MWh energy storage system (BESS) for Octopus Australia’s Fulham solar battery hybrid project.

The Fulham project secured Generator Performance Standards (GPS) approval in June 2024 and is one of the first large scale DC-coupled hybrid battery systems in the National Electricity Market (NEM). The project, which pairs the 128 MWh DC-coupled battery with an 80 MW AC solar farm, marks a significant step in Australia’s transition to co-located hybrid renewable energy and storage solutions. It highlights a growing trend towards integrating renewable energy and storage to support grid stability, especially as solar and wind curtailment becomes more common.

This is Wärtsilä’s first collaboration with Octopus Australia, a subsidiary of Octopus Group, and represents a landmark achievement in demonstrating the value of DC-coupled technology at scale. DC-coupled solar-plus-storage systems offer a streamlined approach to energy management. By allowing solar generation to flow directly to the battery through a DC/DC converter, this architecture minimises conversion losses when integrating energy storage with solar assets. Securing GPS approval was crucial to ensure the design and approval of the innovative DC-coupled hybrid system, with Wärtsilä’s GEMS Power Plant Controller (PPC) technology playing a central role.

David Hebert, Director of Sales Management, Wärtsilä Energy Storage, responded: “We are excited to support Octopus Australia with the integration and control of this innovative DC-coupled hybrid architecture. The system will enhance renewable energy efficiency, supporting the state of Victoria’s ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045. The Fulham battery represents a step forward in integrating advanced energy storage solutions into the Australian grid.”

Wärtsilä’s intelligent software and optimisations software, GEMS, will sit at the forefront of the project, managing the integration of both the BESS and solar assets with the grid’s connection requirements. The GEMS hybrid PPC ensures co-ordination between the solar farm and storage system. It conducts intelligence power control and optimised energy management operations for the entire plant to meet grid requirements and response times, charge and discharge the battery appropriately, and maximise project value. The project will be built with Wärtsilä’s Quantum High Energy storage technology, recognised for its advanced safety features and enhanced energy density.

Construction on site has commenced, with completion expected in 2027. Wärtsilä will also provide a long-term service agreement to guarantee the project’s continued performance and reliability.

