Octopus Energy supercharges over 2 GW of German solar and storage

Octopus Energy Generation, the renewables arm of Octopus Energy Group, is accelerating Germany’s energy transition with the acquisition of a leading green energy developer with a 2 GW pipeline of renewables projects.

Based in Hamburg, MN projects GmbH (MN) is developing over 70 renewable energy sites across Germany. The multi-gigawatt portfolio includes solar farms and battery storage projects, with the first ready to build and more set to reach that stage this year and beyond.

Once up and running, these projects can deliver enough solar energy to power 500 000 German homes, almost every household in Frankfurt, and unlock battery storage capacity for an additional 150 000 homes.

MN is supercharging Germany’s ‘Energiewende’ by bringing green energy to coal-heavy regions like Saxony and Lower Saxony, supporting the country’s ambitious target of 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

The deal was made through the Octopus Energy Development Partnership (OEDP), a fund that invests in clean energy across Europe to replace costly and polluting fossil fuels.

This marks Octopus’ ninth investment in Germany in less than three years, bringing it closer to its €1 billion investment goal by 2027.

It follows 2024’s investment in Lintas Green Energy – a developer building 1 GW of new wind and solar farms across Germany by 2030. That is alongside the 300 MW of solar, onshore, and offshore wind projects Octopus already manages in the country.

In addition to expanding its generation portfolio, Octopus Energy Group is rapidly scaling its energy supply business in Germany, now supplying over 800 000 customers – a 100% increase compared to May 2024.

Octopus is also expanding its pioneering ‘Fan Club’ model, which slashes energy bills for people living near wind farms. With two sites live and more coming, this initiative is bringing affordable, locally generated green power to more households across Germany.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, commented: “Solar is now the fastest-growing sector in Germany’s renewables mix and with Germany racing towards 80% renewable electricity by 2030, investments like this are essential to meet this goal. By partnering with MN projects GmbH, we are accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to solar energy and battery storage. These solutions will power German homes sustainably for years whilst helping to balance the grid, driving a greener future for the country and beyond.”

Joachim Müller, Co-Founder of MN projects GmbH, added: “This step is an important milestone for MN projects and positive news for our partners, as we can now further accelerate our growth and the successful realisation of our projects.”

Bernd Neitzel, Co-Founder of MN projects GmbH, concluded: “Octopus Energy Generation is an excellent fit with our ambitions. We look forward to working with Octopus' experienced team to develop large-scale solar projects and BESS projects that will make a direct contribution to security of supply and decarbonisation.”

