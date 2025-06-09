Renewable Connections receives approval for solar and BESS project

Renewable Connections, one of the leading renewable energy developers in the UK, has received consent for the Carr House solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) in East Heslerton, Yorkshire. Once operational, the project will supply enough power for up to 7400 homes in the first year of generation and provide valuable support to the existing grid network. The project will comprise a 23.5 MW solar array alongside a 19 MW BESS.

North Yorkshire Council consented the project under delegated powers on 6 June 2025. Renewable Connections submitted the application to the Council early 2024 after carrying out consultation with community and statutory stakeholders.

Michael Hughes, CEO at Renewable Connections, said: “North Yorkshire Council puts renewable energy at the heart of their approach to tackling the climate emergency they announced in 2022. We’re delighted they have chosen to consent Carr House Solar Farm and battery energy storage project, which will make a meaningful contribution to the area’s energy needs and efforts to tackle climate change.”

Carr House solar farm will be located to the north of East Heslerton and Sherburn. The site covers an area of approximately 88.8 ha. located directly south of the River Derwent. The development will see numerous improvements to biodiversity net gain across a number of habitats. Overall, the site development a biodiversity net gain increase of 16% in habitat units, 55% in hedgerow units, and 7% in watercourse units.

