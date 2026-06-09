Chint Solar Europe signs first BESS portfolio transaction with Second Foundation

Chint Solar Europe, a leading European player active in project development, financing, realisation, and operation of renewable energy projects, has closed its first battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio transaction in Germany with the technology and energy trading company, Second Foundation, which builds, operates, and commercialises large scale BESS worldwide and is one of the largest traders in the German intraday market.

The transaction includes the sale of five BESS projects with a combined capacity of 56 MW and 180 MWh and will be delivered turnkey by Chint, including EPC and O&M contracts. Located in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Brandenburg, the projects were developed by Chint to ready-to-build status. With the first projects already under construction, grid connection to the medium-voltage network is scheduled between 2Q26 and 3Q27. The portfolio forms part of Chint’s fast growing battery storage pipeline in Germany and represents an important milestone in Chint’s ongoing strategic repositioning from a pure-play solar developer to an integrated energy infrastructure solutions provider.

Through this transaction, Chint further strengthens its position in the German battery storage market and continues to expand its activities in the development of stand-alone and co-located BESS projects. The projects which are developed and realised by Chint are expected to support grid flexibility and contribute to the further integration of renewable energy into the German power system.

The transaction was supported by Capcora as exclusive financial advisor and Osborne Clarke as legal advisor to Chint Solar Europe, contributing their extensive experience in renewable energy and infrastructure transactions.

Stephan Lehrke, CEO, Second Foundation Germany, noted: “This transaction is the start of a long-term partnership with Chint Solar Europe. Together, we are bringing five battery storage projects in Germany into operation, combining Chint’s strength in development and construction with our experience in operating and commercialising flexible assets. Once connected, our role is to operate the batteries so they deliver value both for our partners and for the grid. We look forward to delivering these projects with the Chint team and building on this first step together.”

Bernd Kipping, Vice President Innovation, Finance and Procurement, Chint Solar Europe, added: “This transaction, structured as a forward COD deal, represents a relatively unique transaction model in the German BESS market. Combining Chint Solar Europe’s expertise in the development and realisation of BESS projects with Second Foundation’s capabilities in energy trading and asset management creates a strong and complementary partnership. In the future, Chint will consider offering BESS EPC services to third parties to leverage our expertise in the market.”

Oliver Schweininger, CEO/Managing Director, Chint Solar Europe, added: “We are very pleased to have finalised the transaction on our first portfolio of standalone BESS projects in Germany with Second Foundation. This pipeline marks an important milestone for our company and underlines our strategic transition towards integrated energy infrastructure solutions provider. We are looking forward to the timely realisation and grid connection of the projects and to further scaling our BESS activities in Germany and across other European markets together with strong and experienced partners.”

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