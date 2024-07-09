Root-Power enters battery storage market

A new player is entering the battery storage market with plans set to shake up the industry and propel the UK towards zero-carbon energy. Root-Power, backed by the YLEM Group, has entered the market with a pipeline of nearly 2 GW of battery storage projects strategically positioned across the UK, and will immediately become one of the largest operators in the sector.

This launch marks a significant investment drive into battery energy storage systems, with over 700 MW of storage already submitted awaiting planning approval and another 850 MW in the pipeline.

Root-Power's strategy aims to bring 150 MW of storage online in 2024/2025, while a whopping 1.5 GW of projects are poised for rapid development in the coming years.

The company already has more than 15 planning applications in progress, with two proposals in Yorkshire and County Durham boasting a combined 100 MW of storage, while in Perth and in the far north of Scotland at Dounreay, a combined 74 MW will be brought online to support the grid. For Scotland in particular, which in 2022 generated more renewable electricity than it used, battery storage is essential to ensure surplus energy created from onshore and offshore wind power in the area is fully utilised.

These projects demonstrate Root-Power’s capabilities in supporting the continued introduction of renewable energy into the UK’s energy mix. Battery storage has a vital role to play in securing stability for the national grid, preventing the risk of blackouts and brownouts by providing instant back up power to the grid in instances of a surge in demand or a fall in supply.

Root-Power is led by experienced members of its sister company within the YLEM Group, YLEM Energy, which has been operating in the energy sector for over 30 years as a reliable partner to businesses wanting to reduce their energy costs, and in recent years growing to support the electricity grid with gas peaking and battery storage sites.

Neil Brooks, who takes on the role of Managing Director at Root-Power, has more than 10 years’ experience in the energy sector and has been responsible for the development and delivery of over 1 GW of major projects across the UK ranging from onshore wind to battery energy storage, leading on engineering design, procurement, negotiation and project delivery. He was previously Projects Director for YLEM Energy driving the development and delivery of its energy projects, and also held positions as Head of Procurement for Forsa Energy and Head of Projects for UK Power Reserve.

Brooks said: “Despite being a new name in the sector, we’ve been preparing for this day for several years now and the team we’ve assembled is best in class. We have the platform and resources to quickly establish ourselves as leaders in the battery storage space. Drawing on YLEM Energy’s experience, we’ve got a unique blend of skills in house to originate, develop, construct and operate and maintain all our assets to the highest standards, maximising their value and generating huge opportunities for growth.

“Our strategic direction is common sense as we look at the level of support that the grid will need. In the second half of this decade, Root-Power will be a corner-stone of the UK’s transition to net zero, providing essential support to the growth of renewables.”

With the transition to a renewable energy mix, batteries are the most flexible asset for stabilising the ebbs and flows of power generation. However, these benefits are often misunderstood or miscommunicated, leading to delayed planning and therefore delayed operations. Root-Power will be active in promoting the value of BESS to the energy transition, advocating for greater consumer awareness and urging planning reforms to support its adoption.

