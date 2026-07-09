Chint Solar Europe sells 112 MW German BESS portfolio to Flower

Chint Solar Europe, a leading European player active in the development, financing, realisation, and operation of renewable energy projects, has signed a portfolio transaction of seven ready-to-build battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Germany with energy technology company, Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB.

The portfolio comprises a total capacity of 112 MW and 332.5 MWh across seven municipalities in the federal states of Thuringia, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, and Hesse.

Under the agreement, Flower will own, finance, operate, and commercialise the battery energy storage assets, while Chint will deliver the projects under an EPC agreement, providing a turnkey solution as well as long-term operations and maintenance services. The projects, ranging in size from 6 MW to 48 MW, have storage durations of three to four hours and have completed all key development milestones. All projects have secured grid connections and the required permits, with commissioning scheduled throughout 2027.

The transaction represents another important milestone in Chint’s growing battery energy storage pipeline across Europe which now includes 168 MW/513 MWh under construction contracts and more than 1 GW in development. It also reflects the company’s strategy of expanding from developing only solar projects to an integrated energy infrastructure solutions provider, entailing the development of stand-alone and co-located BESS projects. By bringing ready-to-build projects alongside EPC contracts to market, Chint continues to contribute to increasing flexibility, strengthening grid stability, and supporting the integration of renewable energy into Germany’s electricity system.

Bernd Kipping, Vice President Innovation, Finance and Procurement, Chint Solar Europe, responded: “Germany’s rapidly growing flexibility market requires storage assets that can be deployed quickly. This transaction demonstrates our ability to develop complex battery storage projects to ready-to-build status. By combining mature project development with EPC delivery, we reduce execution risks for investors and accelerate the deployment of battery storage infrastructure. We are pleased to partner with Flower to bring these projects into operation.”

John Diklev, CEO, Flower, added: “We are very pleased to have finalised this acquisition agreement with Chint Solar. With commissioning scheduled to begin as early as 1Q27, some of these projects will become Flower’s first operational assets in Germany – one of Europe’s most important flexibility markets. These projects significantly strengthen our position and allow us to bring more storage online quickly, supporting a more resilient and affordable electricity system.”

The transaction was supported by Osborne Clarke as legal advisor to Chint Solar Europe, contributing extensive experience in renewable energy and infrastructure transactions.

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