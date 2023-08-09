Vestas wins 50 MW order in Spain

Vestas has received a 50 MW order for a wind project to be located in the northwest of Spain. The order has been placed by Sinia Renovables, the investment arm of Banc Sabadell specialised in renewable power and climate transition assets. The contract includes the delivery of 11 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“It is critical for Sinia to work with trusted partners in our effort to keep deepening the decarbonisation of the Spanish economy. Sinia is proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Vestas and acknowledges the crucial contribution Vestas has brought to our project,” said Xavier Gàsquez, Managing Director at Sinia Renovables.

“We would like to thank Sinia Renovables for their trust in Vestas’ technology and in our unmatched service experience. We are also excited to see how the diversity of our wind turbine portfolio continues to meet the different needs of our customers and increases our contribution to Spain’s energy transition,” added Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, Vestas General Manager for Spain and Portugal.

Turbine delivery is expected to start in 2Q24. The project name is undisclosed. Upon commissioning, the project will prevent around 44 000 tpy carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from being emitted into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to removing 30 000 European passenger cars from the road every year.

The project will also benefit from Vestas’ strong service and manufacturing footprint in Spain, where Vestas currently has 19 service centres and manufactures blades at its factory in Daimiel in Ciudad Real. Vestas has installed more than 5.1 GW of wind energy across more than 130 wind parks in Spain since installing the first turbine in 1991.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.