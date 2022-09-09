Conrad Energy receives planning approval for 50 MW battery energy storage system

Conrad Energy has recently secured planning consent for a 50 MW 2-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) in North Petherton, Somerset, UK. The approval demonstrates Conrad Energy’s commitment to enabling the UK’s ambitious net zero plans and reflects their continuing investment in energy storage.

Conrad Energy’s largest battery storage project to date will use local topography and innovative design to conceal the scheme within the landscape. Additional planting and landscaping will boost the local habitat with an estimated biodiversity net gain score of 22.3% and 100% for hedgerow units, enhancing the local landscape and providing shelter for birds, animals, and insects.

“With biodiversity gain built into the design for this site from the start, we are delighted to have successfully achieved planning permission,” said Chris Shears, Conrad Energy’s Chief Development Officer. “Battery energy storage projects like this one are vital to the energy transition. Contributing to the local ecological system is just one of the ways we work with communities to ensure our projects can facilitate the rapid transition to renewable energy which the UK needs to achieve.”

This announcement comes as Conrad Energy’s 15 MW 4-hour BESS in Plympton, Devon, UK, recently achieved planning approval. The company’s first significant strategic solar development at Larport in Herefordshire, UK, was awarded planning approval in May.

