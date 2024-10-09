SSE Renewables project begins construction

Construction has officially commenced on SSE Renewables’ largest battery storage project at Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire, UK.

A ceremony to mark the start of construction works on the 320 MW facility took place on 8 October with representatives from SSE Renewables, principal contractors Morrison Energy Services, and energy storage supplier Sungrow, in attendance.

The project is SSE’s largest battery storage facility in construction and one of the largest of its kind in the UK. Once complete, the site will be capable of powering approximately 533 000 homes for up to two hours at a time, during times of peak demand.

To mark this project milestone, SSE Renewables, Morrison Energy Services, and Sungrow have planted a ceremonial tree near the entrance to the site.

"It’s fantastic to have construction underway on our largest battery storage project at Monk Fryston, and to have been joined by our project partners Morrison Energy Services and Sungrow to mark the occasion.

“To be building a battery project of this size and scale is a huge testament to how far we have come in such a short space of time, with our first 50 MW battery asset at Salisbury already entering full operations earlier this year.

“Battery storage projects like this one at Monk Fryston will be vital in reaching the UK’s net zero targets, providing flexibility to the grid when the sun isn’t shining, and the wind isn’t blowing." Said Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Wind, Solar & Battery, SSE Renewables.

"Following our team commencing work in the spring of this year, we have made significant progress in preparing the site for the upcoming works. We have been innovative across our construction methodology and ensured minimum impact to the environment and carbon footprint across all our activities.

“We look forward to continuing to work with SSE Renewables, Sungrow and our supply chain partners to deliver the upcoming phases of works, including the extensive civil construction and complex electrical infrastructure associated with such a large-scale energy storage facility." Added Donnie Whyte, Managing Director at Morrison Energy Services.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!