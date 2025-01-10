Planning application submitted for RES’ Shaneragh BESS

Renewable energy company, RES, has submitted a planning application for its up to 100 MW Shaneragh battery energy storage system (BESS) proposal, located near Dromore in County Tyrone in Ireland, to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Chosen for its proximity to Dromore substation and lying outside of any national or local environmental designations, the Shaneragh BESS will support the variable generation of renewable energy technologies and manage the complex supply and demand needs of the 21st Century.

Increasing the installed capacity of battery energy storage will be vital to support Northern Ireland’s net-zero emissions target and help to deliver a reliable, resilient, decarbonised electricity system for the future.

Peter Henry, Development Project Manager for RES, said: “The importance of BESS was demonstrated in October 2024, when the interconnector between the UK and Norway suddenly stopped exporting power to the UK. As a result, the frequency of our grid network dropped well below the operational limits and this would have led to power outages had it not been for fast-acting frequency services, like battery energy storage, which were able to recover the system within two minutes.

“As well as playing an important role in decarbonising our energy system and providing grid stability, our Shaneragh proposal would also enhance biodiversity in the local area through proposed new native hedgerow and grassland planting.”

The Shaneragh battery energy storage proposal is expected to be determined by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Planning Committee in 2025 and, if consented, would take around 15 months to build.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.