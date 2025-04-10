Matrix Renewables enters into UK market with BESS projects

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed renewable energy platform, is set to enter the UK renewables market through a partnership with Green BESS Developments UK Ltd to take forward the development of two standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Scotland.

Located at two strategic sites along major electricity transmission corridors between Scotland and England, the Eccles and Kilmarnock BESS projects will deliver a combined capacity of 1 GW/2 GWh. These sites are positioned to play a critical role in bolstering grid stability and accelerating the energy transition in the UK.

The partnership marks a significant market entry for Matrix into the UK’s rapidly advancing storage and renewable generation sector. The company sees a multi-GW opportunity in the UK, with plans to develop over 2 GW of additional generation and storage capacity over the next three years, representing in excess of £1 billion of investment into the UK and significant job creation.

The Eccles and Kilmarnock projects are scheduled to be grid-connected in 2027. Matrix is currently in advanced negotiations with a leading UK EPC provider and is finalising the technical configuration, off-take strategy, and financing structure.

Sergio Arbeláez, Managing Director for Europe and Latin America at Matrix Renewables, commented: “The UK is the most advanced market in Europe for standalone battery storage and these projects anchor our in-country operations and development capabilities with a meaningful presence in a flexible generation space. Backed by our experienced UK team, we are committed to playing a long-term role in supporting and investing behind the UK’s transition to a low-carbon energy system.”

Karel Noheijl, Chairman of the Board of Green BESS Development (UK) Ltd, added: “Both Eccles and Kilmarnock BESS projects are an important part of the UK’s green transition and will significantly contribute to grid stability.”

