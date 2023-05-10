Apex advances energy storage with Powin Battery Technology

Apex Clean Energy and Powin LLC, global energy storage platform provider, have announced two new battery storage projects in Texas. Apex developed and will construct, own, and operate the projects; Powin is providing its CentipedeTM Platform and StackOSTM battery management system.

Angelo Storage, co-located with the 195 MW Angelo Solar Project, and Great Kiskadee Storage, will each deliver 100 MW/200 MWh of capacity to the Texas grid with a two-hour battery duration. The battery systems will use Powin’s StackOS platform to provide energy arbitrage and ancillary grid services to the ERCOT market, which are critical for maintaining grid reliability. The storage systems will absorb excess solar or wind generation when demand is low and discharge when energy usage is high, ensuring adequate power supply while allowing the grid to operate more efficiently and flexibly.

“As Texas experiences more extreme weather conditions in both summer and winter months, there’s a growing need for cleaner and more reliable energy,” said Geoff Brown, CEO of Powin. “With visibility and control down to the battery cell level, our platform can respond to changing grid conditions in real time. As these new storage projects are deployed, ERCOT customers in the region will have the assurance of a climate-resilient grid backed by Powin’s technology.”

“Texas already leads the nation in operating wind and solar capacity; adding battery storage will support ERCOT with grid reliability, encouraging additional renew-able development in the Lone Star State,” added Mark Goodwin, President and CEO of Apex. “Battery storage is a crucial component of our nation’s energy transition, and Apex is investing accordingly, with 11.6 GW of utility scale storage in our development portfolio – gigawatts of clean energy potential that is only realised along-side experienced partners like Powin.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.