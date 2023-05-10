Boralex commissions power storage unit at Plouguin wind farm

Boralex Inc. has announced the commissioning of its second energy storage unit in France. The battery, which has a storage capacity of more than 3.3 MWh, is installed on the site of the Plouguin wind farm (Finistère, Brittany).

Boralex was selected for the project following the 2019 launch of a call for expressions of interest by the Brittany Regional Council. Endorsed and supported by local association Smart Ideas to Link Energies (SMILE), the project was co-financed by the EU through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The system used for the project was developed by Entech, a storage systems specialist based in Quimper (Finistère).

The Plouguin storage unit addresses three objectives: consolidating the stability of the French electricity grid, particularly in Brittany; supporting the deployment of high-capacity energy storage; and contributing to the integration of renewable energy into the electricity grid.

The Plouguin storage unit is a valuable addition to the adjacent wind farm. It considers the disparity between production and consumption, by, for instance, storing energy and feeding it to the energy grid when it is needed, thus matching production to consumption.

“In the current context of accelerating renewable energy development and grow-ing energy needs, energy storage is a promising solution for greater grid flexibility and more efficient consumption of competitive, low-carbon energy. Thanks to sites like Plouguin and, before it, Vallée de l’Arce (Aube, Grand Est), we are looking beyond just producing green energy. We are putting in place innovative services to accompany the rise of renewable energies and contribute to the energy transition,” said Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Boralex, Europe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.