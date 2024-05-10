Energy Vault and ACEN Australia announce 400 MWh BESS deployment agreement

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc., a leader in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, and ACEN Australia, have announced the main contractual agreements for two battery energy storage system (BESS) deployments totaling 400 MWh in Australia. Construction on both deployments is expected to begin in 2H24, with commercial operations expected in 2025 and 2026. The agreements are under final contract procedural preparation, and expected to be executed and closed formally within the first half of May 2024.

Under the agreement, Energy Vault will deploy both a 50 MW/100 MWh BESS and a 150 MW/300 MWh BESS at ACEN Australia’s 720 MW New England Solar, one of the largest solar projects to participate in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM). The BESS will be charged and discharged on a daily basis and designed to dispatch stored renewable energy at peak consumption hours to help meet the high demand during New South Wales’ peak load hours while reducing the region’s reliance on coal-fired power generation. Currently supported by the NSW Government’s Emerging Energy Program, the New England BESS project is a part of ACEN’s broader strategy in Australia, where they are actively developing over 1 GW of projects.

ACEN Australia’s New England Solar, located near Uralla, completed Stage 1 of construction in 2023, when 400 MW of solar generation was officially brought online. Upon completion of Stage 2, the site will generate a total of 1800 GWh of renewable electricity annually. In 2023, ACEN Australia secured a 20-year Long Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) for New England Solar in the NSW Government’s first renewable energy and storage auction. The LTESA is a risk management mechanism that will support the project in the future if the National Electricity Market moves into a sustained period of low prices.

“ACEN Australia’s New England Solar is a critical source of renewable energy for the NSW region, and we are proud to play a role in ensuring its ability to reliably provide the region with clean power in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible,” said Robert Piconi, Chairman and CEO, Energy Vault. “These deployments, and the tight timelines under which they will be delivered, stand as a testament to Energy Vault’s commitment to a customer-centric approach to energy storage as well as evidence of the growing global demand for reliable and effective energy storage solutions. We see today’s agreement as just the first step in a long and fruitful relationship with ACEN and their renewable power generation projects moving forward.”

The BESS deployments, developed under Energy Vault’s B-VAULT™ suite of fully integrated battery energy storage solutions, will be coupled with a Siemens S120 inverter, which enables advanced grid support functionalities such as voltage and frequency ride-through, grid support during disturbances, and reactive power control. The use of the Siemens S120 inverter, combined with Energy Vault’s proprietary X-Vault integration platform and Vault-OS Energy Management System to control, manage and optimize the BESS operations, will allow for superior energy management capabilities.

