Alterric connects its first battery storage facility to the grid

Alterric has commissioned its first battery storage facility at the Oslebshausen wind farm near Bremen, Germany.

Following a test phase, the facility is now feeding electricity into the grid. With this project, the company is expanding its activities beyond mere electricity generation and further establishing itself as a system operator.

The battery storage facility has a capacity of 2 MW and can selectively draw electricity from the wind farm and feed it back into the grid at a later time. This allows the feed-in to be smoothed out and better adapted to grid demand. At the same time, the facility can respond to grid requirements within a very short time, thereby contributing to the stability of the electricity system.

Dr Frank May, CEO of Alterric, commented: “We are investing specifically in storage technologies because flexibility is the foundation of a stable and efficient energy system, and this also helps relieve the strain on grids currently under massive pressure. However, it is also clear that flexible solutions on the generation side are no substitute for investment in the smart expansion of the grids. Considerable efforts are still required here to realise the enormous potential of the energy transition for Germany as a business location.”

With the project in Oslebshausen, Alterric is launching the development of so-called energy parks. This involves adding storage facilities to existing wind farms and, in the future, combining them with other technologies to bring generation and flexibility together at a single site. Building on this approach, the company is also expanding its capabilities in system operation. Alterric is already active in the market for balancing power and also provides reactive power to stabilise the grids.

Alterric is consistently driving forward the expansion of its storage portfolio. Six further battery storage facilities with a total capacity of over 100 MWh are currently being implemented, two of which are already under construction.

With its first storage facility now operational and further projects in the pipeline, Alterric is continuing to expand its role within the energy system. The aim is to make renewable generation more predictable and to support a stable, competitive energy supply.

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