Hithium successfully deploys largest BESS project in Eastern Europe

Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium has successfully deployed the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Eastern Europe to date, with a capacity of 55 MWh. This solar plus storage project was realised completely by EPC company Solarpro, in Razlog, Southwestern Bulgaria, where the project is located.

The new facility officially went live in early June, with the delivery of Hithium’s 16 energy storage containers, each with a capacity of 3.44 MWh, to Solarpro. Solarpro is a leading technological provider of solutions for the generation and storage of energy within whole Europe.

"We are honoured to partner with Solarpro. By providing comprehensive technical and after-sales support throughout the project lifecycle, we aim to foster local expertise and expand the network in Europe. We believe our collaboration with Solarpro will help to accelerate the renewable energy transition and make a positive impact in the region," said As Kelson Li, Hithium Senior Director of Sales of DACH, Northern & Eastern Europe.

"As strategic partners in this landmark project, we are excited to collaborate with Hithium in bringing this significant BESS utility to operation. This undertaking reflects Solarpro’s dedication to advance renewable energy infrastructure in Eastern Europe, ensuring a sustainable energy future for generations to come," added Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro.

