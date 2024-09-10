Root-Power submits planning applications for additional BESS across England

Root-Power, a recent entrant to the battery energy storage market, has announced the submission of planning applications for a further 210 MW of battery energy storage projects, enough to power over 380 000 homes. The five projects will be located in Reading, Manchester, Lancashire, Rotherham, and Rochdale.

The news comes as Root-Power, which launched earlier this year with the backing of the YLEM Group, continues its mission to establish itself as one of the largest owner-operators of energy storage systems in the UK with capabilities to design, build, and operate these assets in-house. Its portfolio now exceeds 2 GW, with projects ranging from 10 – 100 MW.

Planning applications for the five proposed projects were submitted in August 2024. The largest of the submitted proposals, in Lancashire, will be capable of exporting 60 MW for a period of two hours once operational. The sites in Reading and Rochdale have an export capacity of 50 MW and 30 MW, respectively, and the sites in Manchester and Rotherham can export 30 MW and 40 MW, respectively. Root-Power's approach focuses on strategic site finding, securing locations near to a point of connection on the grid network while also avoiding sites with high planning risk.

The Reading site in particular is placed extremely close to the point of connection and has been designed to align with the agricultural character of the surrounding landscape. The Rotherham site has been strategically positioned on a dormant strip of land between a major motorway and a B-class road, the placement of this site therefore mitigating planning risks such as landscape and noise issues.

Together these sites would see around 60% of biodiversity net gain produced, primarily on site, with the site at Rotherham generating 40% biodiversity net gain alone. In total, these projects will see over £1 million of economic investment into each of their respective Council areas.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have submitted five further planning applications over the past month, which will see Root-Power go from strength to strength as we look to grow our portfolio of owned and operated battery energy storage projects across the UK.

“This latest announcement reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. As we continue to expand, we will be able to drive meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Our market-leading team of industry experts are looking forward to developing and growing our portfolio throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025.”

