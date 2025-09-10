Fidra Energy reaches financial close on UK’s largest BESS project

Fidra Energy, a European battery energy storage system (BESS) platform, headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, has secured up to £445 million in new equity investment from EIG and the National Wealth Fund (NWF) as it reaches financial close on the UK’s largest BESS project at its Thorpe Marsh site in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Construction of Thorpe Marsh is set to begin immediately and, in addition to the investment by EIG and the NWF, will be funded by new loan facilities of £594 million from a club of international lenders. Thorpe Marsh is the largest standalone BESS project financed globally and the largest BESS financing in Europe.

The 1400 MW/3100 MWh project, which is expected to be operational starting in mid-2027, will be the largest battery storage facility in the UK and among the largest in Europe. Once completed, Thorpe Marsh is expected to be three times larger than any other BESS project currently in operation or under construction in the UK and will have the potential to export over 2 million MWh annually, enough to supply about 785 000 homes each year.

Battery storage is essential to the UK energy transition, enabling the integration of renewables into the grid and helping to reduce energy waste, improve grid stability, and provide greater network flexibility.

Building on its strong track record of financing energy storage projects, the NWF's initial commitment of up to £200 million, alongside EIG’s commitment, will also help finance Fidra’s future pipeline, including the 500 MW/1100 MWh BESS project at West Burton, Nottinghamshire. Thorpe Marsh and West Burton alone could provide up to 11% of the additional storage capacity needed under the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 mission.

Santander CIB, New End, and EIG Global Energy Partners Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisers to EIG and Fidra Energy on the capital raise for the Fidra platform. Santander CIB also acted as financial adviser for Fidra Energy on the Thorpe Marsh project debt financing.

Fidra’s main contracting partners are Sungrow, a global leader in energy storage technology, who will supply its Power Titan 2.0 batteries for the project, H&MV Engineering who will be the principal designer and contractor of the 400kV grid connection, electrical and mechanical scheme, and for the erection and commissioning of the Sungrow battery systems, and Jones Bros., Civil Engineering UK, will be the principal contractor undertaking civil and drainage works at the site.

Fidra has signed long-term offtake agreements with EDF, Octopus Energy, and Statkraft for around 80% of the Thorpe Marsh project’s capacity. In March 2025, the project secured a 15-year capacity market award from the UK Government commencing in October 2028.

Chris Elder, Fidra Energy’s CEO, responded: “Battery energy storage has a crucial role to play in delivering clean, reliable power, storing renewable energy when it is abundant, and releasing it when generation from sources such as wind and solar is low. This displaces electricity generated by fossil fuels that would typically be used when generation from renewables is low. Reaching financial close for Thorpe Marsh is a huge achievement for Fidra Energy. Thorpe Marsh is one of the most exciting infrastructure projects in the world and a landmark transaction in the energy sector. The investment by EIG and the NWF is testament to the outstanding team at Fidra and everyone who has supported us on the project.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, added: “This investment is a perfect example of how we are pulling every lever at our disposal to grow the economy to put more money in people’s pockets – building on our achievement of being the fastest growing nation in the G7 for 1H25. Not only will it bring new jobs to Doncaster, but it will also give the city an important role in boosting our national energy security, powering hundreds of thousands of homes as we fulfil our Plan for Change pledge to get Britain building.”

Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, commented: “It’s fantastic to see the National Wealth Fund breathing new life into a former coal site – turning it into a cutting-edge battery hub that will power thousands of British homes and businesses with clean energy from wind and solar. Every battery we build boosts Britain’s energy security, reduces our exposure to fossil fuel price shocks and drives us towards clean power by 2030 – all part of our Plan for Change.”

Ian Brown, National Wealth Fund Interim CEO, noted: “The NWF is set to play a meaningful part in helping the UK achieve its clean energy ambitions, through our support for this and other key projects. Our investment highlights our role as a significant player in the storage sector, and, working alongside EIG and Fidra, we’re helping to provide the finance needed to deliver large scale battery assets to improve grid stability and further enhance the UK’s energy independence.”

Walid Mouawad, EIG’s Managing Director & Global Head of Energy Transition, reflected: “EIG is pleased to support the development of the Thorpe Marsh BESS project, which we view as a pivotal UK infrastructure asset capable of accelerating the energy transition by integrating renewables into the power system and strengthening the grid. We are also thrilled to welcome the National Wealth Fund as our partner in Fidra Energy, which builds on our platform strategy of identifying market opportunities, such as the surging need for UK battery storage, backing outstanding teams, and scaling capital into solutions that align with institutional demand for sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, concluded: “Doncaster’s potential as a national and indeed international leader in renewable energy capabilities is being recognised by this significant development at Thorpe Marsh. I am delighted to see global support being put in place to help the next generation of the energy industry make the City of Doncaster its home. I look forward to seeing this brownfield site developed and following the progress of this innovative initiative, set to provide secure and reliable electricity supplies to the national grid serving the Doncaster area.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!