BayWa r.e. secures planning approval for UK battery energy storage project

BayWa r.e. has received consent for its planning application to develop one of its biggest standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Europe and its first in the UK in partnership with Grüne Energien Solar GmbH.

The 57 MW BESS facility ‘Meadow Farm’ has a capacity of up to 171 MWh and will be built in Stockton-on-Tees in Northeast England. It will help to stabilise the local electricity system by providing flexibility and supporting the wider deployment of renewable generation onto the grid, as well as ultimately supporting the UK’s move to a cleaner environment and a greener economy.

BayWa r.e. also identified several measures to improve local biodiversity, including the planting of native grassland, wildflowers, hedgerows, and trees. These measures will achieve a biodiversity net gain of more than 28% for habitats, and more than 14% for hedgerows.

John Milligan, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. UK., said: “BESS facilities like Meadow Farm allow flexibility within the national electricity transmission, complementing renewable energy generation profiles. Having successfully secured planning approval for our first standalone BESS project in the UK reflects our ongoing dedication and growth in delivering innovative projects.”

Julian Gerstner, Head of Storage EMEA at BayWa r.e. added: “We are thrilled to bring our storage capabilities to the next level with our largest standalone storage project in the UK to date and one of our biggest in Europe. The development of large BESS projects – either connected with renewable energy plants or as standalone – demonstrates the full potential of green energy, bringing grid flexibility and stability, as well as contributing significantly to the acceleration of the energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.