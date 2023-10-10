Varco Energy and Ethical Power Connections to develop two battery assets

Varco Energy, a UK-based battery storage asset owner and operator, and Ethical Power Connections, a high voltage power engineering and infrastructure contractor, have announced a partnership to develop two 57 MW battery assets.

Varco has two battery energy storage systems (BESS) under construction in the UK: the Native River project, a 57 MW/138 MWh transmission connected BESS south of Liverpool; and the Sizing John project, a 57 MW/138 MWh transmission connected BESS south of St Helens.

These assets, both being situated within a particularly congested part of the UK’s high voltage grid, will be able to provide localised balancing and stability services to the National Grid system operator, as well as broader load shifting to enable high penetration of renewable generation across the broader UK system.

Ethical Power Connections will be providing the balance of plant (BoP) work and will also act as the independent connections provider (ICP) at both of the schemes. Works will include both the general balance of plant to enable the BESS equipment chosen by Varco at each site, as well as the electrical, mechanical, and civil infrastructure required for the connection of these assets to National Grid’s transmission network.

James Mills, Director, Varco Energy, said: “At Varco, we are committed to investing in assets that will accelerate renewable integration, sustain a resilient grid and drive consumer value in the UK. We are therefore delighted to be working in partnership with Ethical Power Connections to deliver our first two 57 MW assets in the UK, both of which are expected to be online next year.”

