ACEnergy awarded two battery projects under Capacity Investment Scheme

ACEnergy has been awarded two of Victoria’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) projects under the Australian Government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 3, with the 250 MW Joel Joel BESS near Stawell and the 350 MW Little River BESS near Geelong.

Together, these projects will deliver 600 MW/2400 MWh of new dispatchable capacity – enough to power around 600 000 homes during peak periods and offset approximately 530 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

Construction of the two projects will create around 145 jobs across regional Victoria, with further long-term operational roles once the batteries are in service. ACEnergy will prioritise local content and procurement opportunities, working with regional suppliers to ensure the investment delivers lasting economic benefits.

The projects will also provide enduring community benefits. Each will establish a community benefit fund to support initiatives such as scholarships, training programmes, and STEM education in schools. ACEnergy is working with First Nations partners to develop employment pathways, subcontracting opportunities, and long-term benefit-sharing arrangements.

ACEnergy acknowledges and thanks the Australian Government, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, and the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water for their leadership in delivering the Capacity Investment Scheme, and acknowledges the important role of the Australian Energy Market Operator’s ASL team in running the tender process.

Raymond Wang, Managing Director, ACEnergy, commented: “We are proud that ACEnergy’s Joel Joel and Little River projects have been recognised under CIS Tender 3. These batteries will deliver reliable clean energy when it is needed most, create jobs and training opportunities, and provide legacy benefits to the communities that host them.”

