Enfinity Global closes equity and development partnership for BESS in Italy

Enfinity Global Inc., a leading renewable energy company, has closed an equity and development partnership with a prominent European investor to close the development and commissioning of a 486 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Italy.

As part of the agreement, Enfinity Global will continue to lead the permitting process to ensure its seamless deployment. The project, located in the Emilia Romagna region, boasts a storage capacity of 1944 MWh with a 4-hour duration.

This agreement marks a new milestone in Enfinity Global’s capital formation strategy and further solidifies its position as a leading player in deploying clean energy infrastructure in Italy. The company’s extensive portfolio in the country includes 2.6 GW of solar photovoltaics (PV) and 5.3 GW of energy storage projects, with 245 MW already operational and 564 MW currently under construction. By integrating large scale energy storage with solar PV, Enfinity Global is driving Italy’s energy transition, delivering clean, reliable, and cost-effective power that strengthens the nation’s industrial competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

Julio Fournier Fisas, General Manager for Europe at Enfinity Global, responded: “This strategic equity and development partnership underscores the quality of our geographically diversified portfolio in Italy and highlights our proven execution capabilities. Together with our partners, we are accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure that will enable Italy to achieve its climate goals while fostering economic growth.”

