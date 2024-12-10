ILI Group secures consent for 100 MW battery storage project in North Ayrshire

ILI Group has announced that Section 36 planning consent has been granted for its 100 MW Flemyland battery energy storage system (BESS) project in North Ayrshire by Scottish Ministers. This milestone marks the third major planning approval for ILI Group in 4Q24, following consents for the 200 MW Whitehill project near Gartcosh and the 50 MW Lochluichart project in the Highlands last month.

The consents totalling 350 MW of energy storage capacity demonstrate ILI Group’s momentum in delivering critical infrastructure to support Scotland’s renewable energy transition.

Mark Wilson, CEO of ILI Group, said: “To achieve three major planning consents is an incredible way to end the year. They represent a collective step forward in providing the energy storage capabilities Scotland needs to meet its net-zero targets. These projects will ensure renewable energy is utilised effectively, supporting a secure and stable grid while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.”

“Strategically, the connection dates for these projects align perfectly with the anticipated grid connection reforms, positioning them to play a crucial role in Scotland’s energy infrastructure for years to come.”

Key project details:

Flemyland, Kilwinning North Ayrshire: 100 MW capacity.

Whitehill, Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire: 200 MW capacity.

Lochluichart, Garve, Highlands: 50 MW capacity.

The approvals highlight ILI Group’s pivotal role in Scotland’s renewable energy journey. BESS are essential for modern energy grids, providing critical services such as grid balancing, renewable energy storage, and fast-response capabilities to stabilise supply and demand.

With these three projects gaining consent ILI Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving forward Scotland’s clean energy goals.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!