ReFeel New Energy sells battery storage project

ReFeel New Energy (RNE), a joint venture between ReFeel and SUSI Partners, has finalised the sale of a 52 MW ready-to-build battery energy storage (BESS) project in Tuscany to ENGIE Italia.

Developed from the ground up by RNE, the project was awarded a 15-year capacity market contract in Terna’s February 2025 auction for the delivery year 2027.

