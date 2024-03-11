SSE Renewables partners with Fluence and OCU Energy to deliver Fiddler’s Ferry battery storage project

SSE Renewables has announced its principal contractor and battery supplier for its 150 MW battery storage project at Fiddler’s Ferry, Warrington.

OCU Energy – who are Stockport-based and are currently working with SSE Renewables on its Ferrybridge battery storage project – will be the principal contractor at Fiddler’s Ferry.

Fluence, a global leader in energy storage technology, digital solutions and services, has been selected as the supplier of the battery-based energy storage system.

Construction is set to begin at the site in the coming weeks after SSE Renewables took a final investment decision back in December 2023.

The 150 MW/300 MWh battery storage project is situated at the site of the former SSE-owned coal-fired power station at Fiddler’s Ferry. The power station was decommissioned in March 2020, and the final demolition of its cooling towers came at the end of last year.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar & Battery – SSE Renewables, said: “We are delighted to be working with OCU Energy once again, and to have Fluence Energy as our battery supplier at Fiddler’s Ferry.

“Battery storage systems like Fiddler’s Ferry will be key in the UK’s transition to net zero and I am looking forward to seeing the project progress through construction in the coming months.”

Vince Bowler, COO of OCU Energy, added: “We’re proud to be delivering this contract for SSE Renewables and provide valuable energy storage in the northwest. Working on energy transition schemes like this regionally and nationally moves us closer to net zero.”

Brian Perusse, Managing Director of Fluence Energy UK, Ltd, concluded: “Fluence is committed to delivering safe and reliable energy storage systems that advance the energy transition and we are proud to work with SSE Renewables on this highly significant project.

“Fluence has a track record of operating systems with high performance levels, and we are committed to doing the same for Fiddler Ferry.”

