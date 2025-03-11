Root-Power reaches new milestone on construction at BESS site in Essex

Root-Power, which launched Summer 2024 with the backing of the YLEM Group, has received its battery energy storage systems (BESS) at its flagship 11 MW/22 MWH site at Coryton Energy Park in Corringham, Essex.

Supplied by Canadian Solar Inc. e-STORAGE SolBank technology, the BESS is expected to go live later this year and has been designed with a two-hour storage duration, enough to power around 22 000 homes.

Root-Power announced it had begun construction on the site in September 2024 and also confirmed it had partnered with Eclipse Power Networks as the independent distribution network operator (IDNO) and RJ Power as an independent connection provider (ICP) on the project.

As the UK strengthens its status as a global leader in renewable energy, BESS are set to be key drivers in achieving these ambitious targets. With construction well underway and making good progress at the site in Coryton, Root-Power remains committed to advocating the critical role of BESS in the energy transition.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “We are thrilled to announce this milestone for our flagship site in Coryton, Essex.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to our partners, suppliers, and the entire Root-Power team for making this possible. We are making good progress, with construction progressing at pace, and we’re looking forward to energisation later this year.

“We have plenty more BESS projects in the pipeline, and an expert management team that will help continue this momentum, remaining committed to our goal of being seen as a cornerstone of the UK’s transition to net zero.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.