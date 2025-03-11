RPC marks next stage of BESS development in Finland

Renewable Power Capital (RPC) has signed key construction and supply contracts for their 50 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in Finland.

This is RPC’s first BESS and is planned to be operating in Summer 2026. Located in Uusikaupunki, Finland, the project will bring 50 MW/100 MWh of storage to the system. The timelines were confirmed alongside the announcement of key project partners that will see the delivery of the project to the Finnish energy system.

Batteries for the site will be supplied by Sungrow, who will install a 2-hour solution with their newest model PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled technology, as part of a 15-year contract with RPC.

Balance of plant services will be provided by Suvic Oy, encompassing civil works, substation construction, and BESS equipment mechanical and electrical installation.

The project is one of the largest of its kind in Finland and adds storage to RPC’s growing renewables portfolio in the region, including over 170 MW of onshore wind in operation across three sites. The BESS will provide grid services including frequency response, but can also participate in energy trading on wholesale power markets.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Renewable Power Capital, responded: “Finland is such a significant market for us. The energy system is in real need of efficient and well-managed storage to make the most of its abundant wind resources. We look forward to working with Suvic Oy and Sungrow to deliver this vital infrastructure to the Finnish energy system.”

