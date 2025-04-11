Clearstone Energy secures consent for UK battery storage projects

Clearstone Energy has recently secured planning consent for two large scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in England. Mid Suffolk District Council approved the 300 MW/600 MWh Bramford storage project following its Planning Committee meeting on 26 March 2025. Horsham District Council approved the 400 MW/800 MWh Great Oak Energy Hub on 28 March 2025, following the signing of a Section 106 agreement to secure landscaping and habitat plans.

Both projects were approved following comprehensive community consultation and without any outstanding objections from either statutory consultees or local Fire and Rescue Services. With near term project energisation dates, the sites are well set to support the rapid increase in UK BESS capacity required for the UK government to deliver on its Clean Power 2030 and 2035 capacity targets.

“We are thrilled to receive planning consent for these projects and want to thank both Councils for their engagement and recognising the efforts of our development team to bring forward two really high quality proposals,” said Rob Garratt, Head of Development at Clearstone Energy. “These projects are ready to build and conversations with National Grid about grid connections are already well progressed. We look forward to working with National Grid and the National Energy System Operator to find ways of bringing forward connection dates in support of Clean Power 2030.”

