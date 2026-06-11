Greenvolt inaugurates Hungary’s largest BESS

Greenvolt Power, one of the leading developers of large scale wind, solar, and battery energy projects, and part of the Greenvolt Group, has inaugurated Hungary’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) currently in operation.

Located in Buj, northeastern Hungary, the facility combines 99.8 MW of power and 288.6 MWh of storage capacity and is now fully operational. The system incorporates advanced energy management capabilities, enabling real-time optimisation, and seamless integration with the national electricity grid.

The Buj BESS strengthen Hungary’s electricity system by increasing grid flexibility, supporting frequency and voltage regulation, and enhancing security of supply, while enabling greater integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

The project reflects a broader shift taking place across European energy markets, where storage is emerging as one of the fastest-growing technologies. Increasing electrification, growing renewable penetration, and the need for more flexible electricity systems are driving unprecedented demand for battery storage solutions.

João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group, responded: “As power systems become increasingly electrified and powered by renewable energy, flexibility is becoming an indispensable element of the energy transition. This project reflects Greenvolt’s conviction in the strategic role of storage and reinforces our position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the energy sector.”

Spiros Martinis, CEO of Greenvolt International Power, added: “Hungary is one of the most dynamic energy markets in Central and Eastern Europe, where Greenvolt Power has built a particularly strong presence. Bringing a project of this scale into operation is only possible thanks to the expertise and execution capabilities of our teams, and to the strong collaboration of all the partners who have supported us throughout this journey.”

Greenvolt Power has a diversified probability-weighted pipeline of 12.8 GW across onshore wind, solar, and battery storage projects. Battery storage is one of the company's key growth areas, with a pipeline of 5 GW.

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