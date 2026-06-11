Sungrow and Sunotec commission Energy’s 150 MW BESS project in Bulgaria

Sungrow, a globally leading provider of photovoltaic (PV) inverters and energy storage systems (ESS), together with its partner, Sunotec, an international integrator of large scale renewable energy infrastructure, has commissioned a 150 MW/600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Nova Zagora, Bulgaria.

The project, developed and owned by Enery, one of the leading independent power producers in Central and Eastern Europe, utilises Sungrow's liquid-cooled ESS technology PowerTitan 2.0 and is financed through the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy's national RESTORE programme.

The installation is one of the largest battery storage projects in Bulgaria and marks an important milestone for the energy transition in Southeast Europe. The 150 MW/600 MWh facility will enhance grid flexibility, support the integration of renewable energy, and strengthen the resilience of Bulgaria’s power system. It also represents the first major milestone under the partners’ broader energy storage collaboration announced at Intersolar 2025, which envisages up to 800 MWh of battery storage capacity in the Nova Zagora region, with further expansion of up to 1 GWh currently under consideration.

Anastasios Gkinis, Vice President at Sungrow Europe, responsible for SEE, CEE, and CIS, commented: “This project reflects the pace at which storage is becoming integral to energy systems in Southeast Europe. With PowerTitan 2.0, we’re delivering a solution that supports grid stability while helping unlock the next phase of clean energy deployment.”

Sunotec’s Founder and CEO, Kaloyan Velichkov, added: “Together with Sungrow, we are advancing one of Bulgaria’s most significant storage programmes to support the country’s transition towards more resilient energy deployment. By combining infrastructure and execution with long-term systems thinking, we are helping to future-proof Bulgaria’s energy grid. This is exactly where our integrated approach creates value.”

Petya Dimova, Head of Enery Portfolio Optimisiation, commented: “The start of commercial operations at Nova Zagora BESS marks the beginning of the asset’s value creation journey. Through advanced optimisation and active participation across power and balancing markets, the battery will provide critical flexibility to the grid while supporting the efficient integration of renewable energy.”

The Nova Zagora project is part of a broader portfolio of energy storage projects jointly implemented by Sungrow and Sunotec in Bulgaria. Over the next two months, a total of 2.2 GWh of battery storage capacity is scheduled to be brought online. By the end of 2026, total capacity is expected to reach 3 GWh.

Pipeline projects include Knizhnovik Phase 1, a hybrid BESS and PV project with a capacity of 100 MW/200 MWh, developed by Enery. The Nova Zagora project is among the first utility scale stand-alone battery storage installations in Bulgaria to fully comply with national grid regulations.

With the phased commissioning of a total of 3 GWh of battery storage capacity by the end of 2026, both partners are making a significant contribution to the integration of renewable energy and to grid stability in the region.

The Nova Zagora project is powered by Sungrow’s liquid-cooled energy storage solution PowerTitan 2.0. Its compact system design optimises land use and enables rapid installation, while its advanced cooling technology ensures temperature-controlled, cost-efficient, and safe operation.

PowerTitan 2.0 is already deployed across numerous European markets and has proven its reliability under a wide range of grid and market conditions. Through funding under the Bulgarian RESTORE programme, the project contributes to strengthening energy security and accelerating the integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

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