Apatura secures planning approval for battery storage project

Renewable energy developer Apatura has received planning consent for a new grid scale 24 MW/48 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) on Parkhouse Road, near the town of Barrhead, 13 km southwest of Glasgow. The project is the 12th BESS development that Apatura has secured approval for in the last two years.

The Parkhouse Road BESS will consist of 12 battery units, four power conversion system (PCS) units and other associated infrastructure. The nine-acre site will be screened from all directions with native planting and will include a sustainable urban drainages (SuDs) basin. It will operate for a period of 40 years, after which time the land will be restored to its original condition.

The site was chosen because of its proximity to Crookston Substation, and when completed will connect, collect, store, and discharge renewably generated energy from the substation to the grid when required.

The planning applications committee report from Glasgow City Council confirmed that the proposed site complies with planning policy and is in “accordance with the [2017 Glasgow City] Development Plan” regarding planning applications and land use.

The report also stated, “The proposed development would contribute to the storage of excess electricity and would assist in the decarbonisation of the energy sector, allowing flexibility in the grid to respond to peaks and troughs in demand. In this regard, the development would be considered to provide a positive contribution in addressing the global climate crisis.”

Apatura’s Chief Development Officer, Andrew Philpott, said: “This latest project approval is another step in Apatura’s mission to deliver the infrastructure that the UK needs to decarbonise its energy supply and move to a renewables-based system.

“Battery storage is essential for maintaining an energy grid’s stability and resilience. It’s also integral for achieving more stable energy prices and cheaper household bills, and for meeting the UK’s net-zero targets to tackle the climate crisis.

Philpott continued: “Projects like our planned development at Barrhead also benefit the local community in terms of creating new jobs for the construction, operational, and decommissioning phases of the project, and in the supply chain and related services as well.

“BESS is integral to Scotland and the entire UK’s transition to cheaper renewable energy, a low carbon economy, and a cleaner, healthier future for the country,” he concluded.

