DTEK and Fluence energise the largest battery storage facility in Ukraine

DTEK Group, in partnership with Fluence, a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, has energised Ukraine’s largest battery-based energy storage project with a total capacity of 200 MW.

Six new battery storage systems of varying capacities – from 20 to 50 MW each – have been connected by DTEK to the power grid in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Collectively, they have the capacity to store 400 MWh of electricity – enough to power 600 000 Ukrainian homes for two hours. The new systems will increase the security of electricity supply and reduce the risk of outages and accidents, especially in the event of a breakdown in manoeuvrable generation.

The construction of the project was completed in six months, from March – August 2025, which is significantly faster than the industry average for projects of such complexity. This was due to the urgent need for the project to become operational ahead of the winter season.

Total investment in the project by DTEK amounts to €125 million. The energy storage systems will provide Ukraine’s power grid with a higher level of resilience and stability, while also contributing to the development of green energy and the decentralisation of Ukraine’s energy system.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Svitlana Grinchuk, commented: “In the context of large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, the role of energy storage systems has become just as fundamental as energy generation itself. The National Renewable Energy Action Plan adopted by the government for 2030 clearly outlines the need for such installations, and now we are witnessing strategic goals being brought to life. I am grateful to DTEK Group for their proactive approach on this matter, and to our American partners at Fluence for their cutting-edge technologies, thanks to which every new megawatt of storage acts as a shield for the entire energy system. This means greater security for Ukrainians and fewer risks of emergency power outages.”

Maxim Timchenko, DTEK CEO, added: “This is a historic step for the Ukrainian energy system and will shape its development for years to come. We have implemented it together with Fluence, a global leader in energy storage. In co-operation with our American partners, we are integrating the latest technologies to make Ukraine's energy system more reliable and sustainable.”

Julian Nebreda, Fluence CEO, concluded: “We are honoured to collaborate with DTEK on this landmark energy storage project. The exceptional determination and effectiveness demonstrated by DTEK in bringing this forward is truly inspiring. This achievement is a beacon of resilience and a symbol of what can be achieved through strong international co-operation. Innovation and partnership can light the way towards greater energy security. Together, we are contributing to a stronger, more resilient, and decentralised energy system that will support Ukraine’s long-term stability.”

