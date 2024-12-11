AFRY appointed for the 600 MW Musakhand pumped storage project in India

AFRY has been selected by ACME to provide tender engineering and detailed design for the 600 MW Musakhand pumped storage project in Uttar Pradesh, India. This project represents a crucial advancement in the state’s commitment to increasing renewable energy capacity.

ACME Cleantech Solutions (ACME) is one of India’s leading renewable energy companies and is now the country’s largest solar power developer boasting a portfolio of over 1500 MW.

The Musakhand pumped storage project is a key component of ACME’s contribution to Uttar Pradesh's ambitious plan to transform the state into a powerhouse of renewable energy for India. By facilitating the generation, storage, and distribution of clean energy, this project will contribute to enhancing the state's energy infrastructure and provide essential flexibility to the energy grid.

AFRY will carry out tender engineering and detailed design for the project. The assignment in the first phase includes technical specifications, tender evaluations, and basic design, which continues into the second phase with the detailed design of civil works, and interfacing with hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical systems. The commissioning of the unit is scheduled for the end of 2030.

“We are proud to be part of this project that will support Uttar Pradesh in their quest to become a powerhouse of renewables and achieve the status of a power surplus state,” says Sai Seela, Managing Director, AFRY India.

