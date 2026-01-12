RPC and Greenfield secure planning permission for two BESS projects in Great Britain

Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Greenfield have been granted permission for two additional battery energy storage system (BESS) projects – Coventry (30 MW) and Sudmeadow Road (49 MW).

The approvals add 79 MW of capacity to the partnership’s portfolio, bringing the total progressed to over 273 MW across seven projects since the collaboration began.

In 2025, RPC and Greenfield gained planning consent for five BESS projects in total – Cardiff, Canalside, Sacketts Hill, Sudmeadow Road, and Coventry.

Together, the seven projects represent a consistent pipeline of battery infrastructure that supports the UK’s efforts to develop a cleaner and more flexible electricity system.

Both new projects, which have secured grid connections, once completed, will connect to the distribution network and include significant biodiversity net gain measures:

At Coventry, ecological enhancements outside the site compound will lead to a 13.97% net gain in habitat units and a 51.30% gain in hedgerow units.

At Sudmeadow Road, the design delivers a 300% net biodiversity gain in linear units and a 10% gain in area units.

Sudmeadow Road is located on a brownfield site and Coventry on a grey belt site, demonstrating how renewable energy solutions can be integrated responsibly into the local landscape, whilst bolstering the region’s clean energy infrastructure.

Since signing the development partnership with Greenfield in May 2023, RPC has grown its battery storage pipeline to more than 5.5 GW across Great Britain, Italy, and Finland.

Cyrille Sokpor, Senior Vice President for UK and Poland Development at RPC, commented: “RPC is thrilled to have secured an additional 79 MW of energy storage to build on last year’s brilliant collaboration with Greenfield. Coventry and Sudmeadow Road will bring the partnership to an impressive 273 MW of BESS. It is a pleasure working with partners who are equally committed to our goal of decarbonising the electricity system.”

David Ring, Managing Director, UK, added: “Securing consent for Coventry and Sudmeadow Road marks another important milestone in our partnership with RPC. These projects not only strengthen our shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition, but also demonstrate how responsible, well-designed infrastructure can deliver local and environmental benefits. We look forward to advancing the full 273 MW pipeline together as we support the UK’s shift towards a cleaner and more flexible grid.”

