NatPower UK receives up to £60 million for UK battery storage project

NatPower UK receives up to £60 million of funding from Kommunalkredit to develop Gigaparks of battery storage.

This financing with Kommunalkredit, a European infrastructure bank, includes a statement of confidence in the company’s strategy and its 100 GWh portfolio of battery storage projects, including long duration energy storage.

The deal is a positive step for battery storage development in the UK and, as more renewable energy comes onto the grid and more intermittent demand is added, batteries, especially longer duration, will play an essential role. They not only enable the storing of clean energy during periods of low demand for use during peak times, but also allow the country to reduce dependence on imported gas, bringing down the cost of energy.

NatPower UK’s Gigapark approach, alongside the infrastructure financing of Kommunalkredit, signals a change in how these large scale projects can be funded. NatPower UK has the largest battery storage pipeline in the UK, including three 1 GW Gigaparks in North Yorkshire and Tees Valley, with a total of 100 GWh in various stages of development.

Stefano D. M. Sommadossi, CEO at NatPower UK, noted: “The UK’s energy transition will provide opportunities for economic growth, generating many thousands of green jobs, creating sustainable communities, and bringing down bills, attracting a significant portion of the trillions that will be invested in the sector each year globally.”

He added: “With changes currently being made to the connections process, the UK’s energy grid will require an acceleration of private capital to ensure it can deliver the right projects as quickly as possible. Our agreement with KommunalKredit signals that this is underway.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.