The Nature Conservancy announces 17 clean energy projects on former coal mines

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership have announced agreements with Sun Tribe Development and ENGIE to develop 14 solar energy and three battery storage projects on 360 acres of former coal mines in the Appalachians.

This is the second round of clean energy project announcements from TNC’s Cumberland Forest project in Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The Cumberland Forest energy projects aim to demonstrate that developers can cost-effectively build clean and renewable energy on former mines while benefiting communities. They take an approach to renewable energy development that seeks to create benefits to climate, conservation, and communities (3C). TNC solicited project proposals using LevelTen Energy, ensuring that the selected projects would meet 3C criteria. As the projects are designed and built in the coming years, they are expected to provide increased local tax revenue, short term construction job opportunities, and a fund to finance additional community benefits.

Brad Kreps, TNC Clinch Valley Director, noted: “Developing projects on former coal mines in a way that benefits and engages with people in the local area takes determination. Ultimately, we selected Sun Tribe and ENGIE, two developers that have an interest in bringing this vision to life.”

The projects are expected to generate approximately 49 MW of solar energy and 320 MW of battery storage, the equivalent of powering 6638 Appalachian homes annually.

Sun Tribe’s proposed projects would be located in Virginia and Tennessee. Sun Tribe plans to develop one 5 MW solar generation project and three utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) ranging from 80 MW to 150 MW. The storage projects will enhance grid reliability in the immediate region and reduce the need for future grid upgrades — costs that are typically passed through to utility customers.

ENGIE plans to develop 13 community-scale solar projects on former mines in Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. These projects also take advantage of incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, helping keep project costs down. ENGIE's projects will range from 1–6 MW in size and will increase local access to clean power. Kristen Fornes, ENGIE Head of Distributed Solar and Storage, added: "Converting former coal mine sites into solar energy facilities presents an opportunity to transform environmental challenges into economic and social benefits. These initiatives not only contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions but also generate employment opportunities, rejuvenate local communities, and enhance access to clean energy in areas where it is most needed." These newly announced agreements build on 3C renewable energy efforts already underway by TNC and solar developers, Sun Tribe and Dominion Energy. Since 2021, Sun Tribe and Dominion Energy have been conducting pre-development work with the goal of generating 140 MW of renewable energy on eight existing sites within the Cumberland Forest. The first project expected to come online is a 10 MW solar array called Wildcats Solar, located in Wise County, Virginia. Proposed to be in construction by 2026, the project is designed to provide clean power and an estimated US$800 000 in tax revenue to the community over the project's lifetime. Other solar projects from the first round of project announcements are scheduled to come online by 2029.