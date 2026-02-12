Nidec Conversion contributes to Lithuania’s largest BESS project

Nidec Conversion, a global actor in power solutions, industrial automation, power quality, and energy storage systems, has contributed to one of the most significant energy storage initiatives in the Baltic region: Ignitis Group’s battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Lithuania, totalling 291 MW/582 MWh across three strategic sites.

The project, led by Ignitis Group and integrated by Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division, represents a major milestone in Lithuania’s energy transition. As part of the program, Nidec Conversion, a market leader for renewable energy technologies, has supplied its state-of-the-art Power Unit, a compact, high-performance system now part of the safe and efficient architecture of these BESS facilities.

Ignitis Group, a renewables-focused integrated utility and the largest listed company in the Baltic States, selected Rolls-Royce to deliver mtu EnergyPack battery storage systems. The order – Rolls-Royce’s largest (for BESS) to date – covers systems with a total storage capacity of 582 MWh and output of 291 MW, scheduled to support Lithuania’s power grid from 2027 onwards. The storage systems will be installed at three locations: Kelme and Mažeikiai wind farms, and near the Kruonis pumped storage hydroelectric power plant. By storing surplus electricity from renewable sources and releasing it during peak demand, the BESS facilities will help balance the grid, facilitate the integration of more green capacities, and strengthen energy security across the region.

Nidec Conversion’s Power Unit contributes significantly to this solution thanks to its structure. It is composed by a skid-mounted system that integrates a Power Conversion System (PCS) cabinet, a transformer, and medium voltage switchgear. This all-in-one design ensures reliable, flexible, and efficient integration for utility scale projects. Compact in size, the Power Unit offers high power density and low noise levels, making it suitable for space-constrained or sensitive environments. Backed by decades of expertise in power electronics, it delivers proven reliability and cutting-edge technology tailored to the most demanding grid applications.

Dominique Llonch, President of Nidec Energy and President and CEO of Nidec Conversion, commented: “We are honoured to support one of the largest BESS projects in Lithuania with our advanced Power Unit technology. This collaboration with Rolls-Royce Power Systems demonstrates our commitment to enabling a secure, sustainable, and resilient energy system, while reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in the global energy transition.”

The BESS systems are expected to be fully operational by 2027, marking a critical step in strengthening Lithuania’s renewable energy infrastructure and ensuring a stable, flexible, and future-ready power grid.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!