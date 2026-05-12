Galileo achieves development milestone with renewable energy projects in Spain

Galileo has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy development activities in Spain, having now reached 700 MW of grid-secured projects across the country.

Providing strong optionality and market access, the achievement marks an important step forward in the company’s mission to accelerate Spain’s energy transition and strengthen regional energy security.

The company’s broader active development pipeline totals 1.4 GW, spanning battery energy storage systems (BESS), photovoltaic (PV) hybrid solutions, and onshore wind projects. This diversified portfolio reflects Galileo’s strategic focus on integrating complementary technologies to enhance grid flexibility, support renewable integration, and deliver a stable energy supply. An additional 1.4 GW of pipeline projects relate to capacity tenders that are anticipated to take place in Spain over the coming years.

As Spain continues to pursue its decarbonisation targets, the rapid deployment of renewable energy and storage infrastructure remains critical. The importance of energy security has also come into even sharper focus with the ongoing instability in the Middle East, and by developing a robust pipeline of locally generated renewable energy projects, Galileo is helping to enhance Spain’s energy independence and resilience.

Eduardo González Solá, Galileo’s Director of Business Development & Power Origination for Spain, commented: “Reaching 700 MW of grid-secured projects is a major achievement for our team and demonstrates the significant progress we have made in Spain. Composed primarily of BESS standalone projects, concentrated in large consumption areas in Catalonia and Madrid, as well as onshore wind and PV assets, this pipeline of projects is both well-progressed and technologically well-diversified.”

Ingmar Wilhelm, Co-Founder and CEO of Galileo, added: “Galileo is well-positioned in Spain for the future with a strong, diversified pipeline and a highly experienced team. Galileo aims to obtain consent for a large portion of this 700 MW of grid-secured projects and looks forward to reaching multiple final investment decisions for this portfolio by the end of 2026.”

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