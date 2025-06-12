Econergy enters German market with acquisition of two BESS projects

Econergy Renewable Energy has entered into the German market by acquiring two advanced battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a combined capacity of 100 MW/200 MWh.

This move strengthens the company’s long-term strategy to become a leading independent power producer (IPP) across Europe and reflects its increased focus on energy storage as a critical enabler of the energy transition.

The newly acquired projects in Brandenburg, Germany, will be fully owned by Econergy and are expected to begin construction by the end of 2025, with commercial operation scheduled for 1Q27. The total investment is estimated at €73 million, with expected annual revenues of approximately €13.7 million and an average EBITDA of €11.9 million during the first five full years of operation.

This acquisition reinforces Econergy’s growing leadership in energy storage, which the company views as essential for maximising the value of renewable assets and ensuring grid stability.

Eyal Podhorzer, CEO of Econergy, commented: “This is an exciting moment for Econergy. We’ve been evaluating the German market for quite some time, waiting for the right opportunity. With demand for storage accelerating, we’re proud to enter with two high-quality projects and look forward to establishing a strong local presence by bringing our best practices, execution capabilities, and storage expertise to the market.”

This acquisition strengthens the company’s position in the storage space, with a growing pipeline of approximately 4 GW, including the operational Swangate project in the UK and 15 photovoltaics projects planned as co-located storage sites across Europe.

Econergy continues to evaluate additional opportunities in Germany’s renewables market, which aligns with its strategy to expand in key European markets and to support the shift towards decarbonised, resilient energy systems.

