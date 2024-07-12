Sungrow to equip ENGIE’s Belgian BESS project

Sungrow, a leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, will supply its state-of-the-art liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems (BESS) solution, the PowerTitan, for the 800 MWh Vilvoorde BESS project in Belgium. The project will be developed by ENGIE, an international utility group who is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services.

The system will be one of the largest ever installed in Europe with a power capacity of 200 MW/800 MWh and is the first BESS project Sungrow will supply in Belgium. Set for a grid connection in 2025 this project will deliver power to up to 96 000 households. Sungrow will supply 320 units of its cutting-edge liquid-cooled energy storage system PowerTitan for the ENGIE BESS project in Vilvoorde.

The PowerTitan is an efficient, safe, and innovative storage solution that supports ENGIE to deliver energy. Due to the compact design and the pre-assembled delivery, the PowerTitan saves 50% of on-site installation time. Moreover, due to its back-to-back installation scheme, the small footprint makes the system especially efficient for large ESS plants. The liquid-cooled technology also ensures a longer battery life as it offers an intelligent temperature control system, enabling a maximum battery temperature difference of up to two and a half degrees Celsius. All the above elements, provides optimized CAPEX and OPEX costs, leading to a successful and sustainable in every aspect project.

Sungrow’s ESS Director Europe, Dr James Li, said: “Sungrow is delighted to begin this new project together with ENGIE and to deliver our first BESS project in Belgium – one of the first storage projects of this size in mainland Europe. Energy storage is at the very forefront of enabling a secure and clean energy transition, and we at Sungrow are supporting a better, cleaner future for all and remain eager to build the bridge to a sustainable future together with our partners.”

