Sungrow to supply EDF Renewables’ Umoyilanga project

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, has signed a supply agreement with French renewable energy group, EDF Renewables, to provide 264 MWh liquid-cooled energy storage systems and MV transformers, for the Umoyilanga project – South Africa’s first wind-solar-storage integrated virtual power plant (VPP).

EDF Renewables, and privately held investment company Perpetua Holdings (Pty) Ltd, won the Umoyilanga project bid in the South African Government’s Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMI4P), in March 2021.

After being connected to the grid, it will help to alleviate South Africa’s power crisis, improve the stability of the energy supply, and provide a demonstration of the development of renewable energy in South Africa.

As one of the world’s largest power supply service providers, EDF Renewables has previously cooperated with Sungrow on multiple projects around the world, including the Al Dhafra 1.5 GW photovoltaic project in the United Arab Emirates, etc., covering a wide range of mainstream clean energy projects in Europe, America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and more, within the global energy market.

This time, EDF Renewables has contracted Sungrow to supply the energy storage systems and MV transformers for South Africa’s first integrated wind, solar, and storage VPP. The Umoyilanga project consists of two separate plants. One is a solar-plus-storage plant located in Avondale, and another is a wind-plus-storage plant located in Dassieridge, which are 900 km apart.

The project only uses the PowerTitan liquid-cooled energy storage systems, significantly increasing the proportion of renewable energy consumption. At the same time, cutting-edge virtual power plant technology is configured to achieve long-distance cross-regional energy coordinated dispatch, improve regional power supply stability, and meet the needs of the power grid. According to estimates, after the project is connected to the grid, it will generate nearly 400 million kWh of clean electricity every year, which can meet the annual electricity consumption of 120 000 households.

“This project is EDF Renewables' first integrated wind, solar, and storage project to be launched in Africa, which is a milestone for us. We are very pleased to co-operate with Sungrow again to bring industry-leading innovative liquid-cooled storage to this groundbreaking VPP project,” said Tristan de Drouas , CEO of EDF Renewables in South Africa.

“The energy system PowerTitan ensures efficient power generation and smooth operation of the power station. It is foreseeable that the project will help to optimise South Africa's energy structure and improve the local quality of life.”

"We are grateful for EDF Renewables continued trust and support. After the completion of this South Africa project, it will surely become a regional demonstration project, leading the development of the industry. Sungrow will ensure on-time delivery of the project and safe and reliable operation of the system during the entire lifecycle of the power plant,” added Phyllis Yang, Head of Sungrow Southern Africa.

