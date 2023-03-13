Axpo to build battery storage facility in Sweden

In the latest expansion of its battery storage capacity, Axpo will build a 20 MW/20 MWh facility in Sweden to deliver services to the grid in 2024. Axpo acquired the project from developers RES and Scandinavian Capacity Reserve (SCR). The lithium-ion based facility will be built in Landskrona, Sweden, and connected to the grid by local energy company Landskrona Energi.

Axpo will build a 20 MW/20 MWh lithium-ion based battery storage facility in the south of Sweden, which will become operational in 2024. The project was developed by RES and SCR and acquired by Axpo on 9 March 2023.

The new battery energy storage system (BESS) will be used in the Landskrona region to provide ancillary services to help balance the grid and will be connected by local energy supplier Landskrona Energi. Following the sale, RES will support Axpo with the provision of construction management, asset management, and operation and maintenance services.

Axpo Group Head of Batteries & Hybrid Systems, Frank Amend, said: “We are looking forward to realising this project in Sweden with RES and working with Landskrona Energi. Axpo aims to develop a substantial volume of storage capacity in Europe by 2030, and this project is an important step in our journey.”

RES Nordics CEO, Matilda Afzelius, added: “Energy storage will play an increasingly important role across Sweden. RES has worldwide experience in battery storage projects and has delivered more than 500 MW to support a range of grid functions. We work closely with municipalities to identify solutions and deliver projects that support local energy and economic needs. Axpo brings a wealth of experience in providing energy products to the market, and we look forward to working alongside them to deliver and operate this critical project.”

Landskrona Energi CEO, Johan Holmstedt, said: “We are happy to be participating early on in this project, especially with the involvement of a major player like Axpo. Batteries will play an important role in the major electrification of Sweden and, at a local level here in Landskrona, the battery energy storage facility will help support and strengthen our electricity grid.”

Axpo has been active in the development, construction, and commercial optimisation of large batteries for several years and will continue to grow in this area. The company leverages its extensive knowledge of international energy trading in the marketing of batteries. This enables optimal use of the storage facilities on the markets for ancillary services as well as spot market trading. Axpo has been active in Sweden since 2005.

