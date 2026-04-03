New strategy to power offshore wind growth in North East England

A new plan for the future of offshore wind in North East England has been launched at a major industry event at The Boiler Shop in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The 10 Year Vision and Strategy for North East England Offshore Wind, which was unveiled at the Energi Coast Supply Chain Showcase, focuses on the region’s role in defining the next phase of offshore wind industrialisation in the UK. It outlines targeted interventions to build delivery momentum in offshore wind over the next decade and how the region can set the standard in full-system offshore electrical solutions and lead the development of deeper-water technologies.

Commissioned by UK energy sector network NOF on behalf of the North East Combined Authority (North East CA) and Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) the strategy was developed with support from Energi Coast, the North East of England’s offshore wind cluster.

North East England is already a major contributor to the UK’s offshore wind industry. The region has globally significant port infrastructure, extensive capabilities in manufacturing, fabrication, assembly, logistics, and operations & maintenance, and a world-leading supply chain.

North East England also has the UK’s most complete regional innovation eco-system for offshore wind, combining advanced test infrastructure – including at the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult in Blyth – university-led research and development capabilities and targeted skills provision.

The new vision and strategy aims to build on these strengths to maximise on the offshore wind opportunity, ensuring the region can secure greater levels of supply chain content to unlock high quality job opportunities, supporting the local economy, whilst strengthening the UK’s offshore wind supply chain in the long term.

To deliver this, it emphasises the requirement for an efficient and coordinated port system, cutting-edge manufacturing capability, and a complete electrical systems offer spanning cables, installation, substations, and grid integration.

The 10 Year Vision and Strategy for North East England Offshore Wind suggests that the region can capitalise on its capabilities in advanced components, smart fabrication, sustainable materials, data science, robotics, logistics and environmental services to drive further employment and growth.

It outlines how the region can deliver national impact as an end-to-end electrical systems powerhouse through cable manufacture, HVAC/HVDC integration and installation services capabilities, and lead the UK in deepwater fabrication and assembly, with infrastructure and innovation targeted at next-generation fixed bottom projects and floating wind technologies.

The launch follows the 26 March announcement from The Crown Estate that a new offshore wind leasing round in 2027 that could accommodate a capacity of around 6 GW or more. The identified area of opportunity is predominantly located off the coast of the North East of England and in water depths suitable for fixed-bottom wind. This could result in the creation of up to 10 000 direct jobs and a potential economic boost to the UK of over £12 billion.

North East Combined Authority and Tees Valley Combined Authority have both placed offshore wind and clean energy at the heart of their Local Growth Plans and wider strategies, with North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness having an ambition to double the number of green jobs to 50 000 by 2035, and the TVCA prioritising growing its modern industrial and technology cluster of 17 000 jobs, comprising offshore wind and wider clean energy technologies.

Joanne Leng MBE, Chief Executive of NOF, which owns and operates Energi Coast, said: “We’re thrilled to support the launch of The 10 Year Vision and Strate-gy for North East England Offshore Wind.

“Shaped by close collaboration and alignment between North East Combined Authority, Tees Valley Combined Authority and key stakeholders, this vision and strategy is the first of its kind and will propel the region into an exciting new era.

“Given the opportunity that lies before us – brought into even sharper focus by The Crown Estate’s announcement last week, which is opening up to 6 GW of additional capacity off the North East Coast – it was crucial that North East England has a roadmap for growth in the next decade of offshore wind. That has now been created and we’re looking forward to supporting its delivery – and seeing the region’s outstanding capabilities continue to evolve.”

Tom Nightingale, Energi Coast Deputy Chair & Local Supply Chain Manager (UK), Renewables, Equinor, added: “Energi Coast’s 10 Year Vision and Strategy for Offshore Wind highlights the North East's unique position to drive the next chapter of growth. With the region’s expanding expertise, thriving innovation, industrial base and well-established port infrastructure, this strategy outlines a pathway to scale opportunity and strengthen our role in delivering the UK’s offshore wind ambition.”

Tony Quinn, Chair of Energi Coast, commented: “The North East of England is rapidly becoming the epicentre of the UK’s energy transition. We already have 10 GW of Offshore Wind in various stages of operation, construction or development and need to start planning for another 6 GW as announced by the Crown Estate last week.

“It is therefore imperative that we have a strategy that clearly articulates how in the North East we intend to maximise the economic opportunity and make an im-portant contribution to the UK’s future energy security.

“That’s exactly what this document does, clearly identifying our leading capabilities, carrying both national and international competitive advantage, that should be nurtured and grown. It also pinpoints where our development can be accelerated by strategically targeted inward investment.

“It is precisely this long-term thinking, and the institutional alignment that sits behind it, that sets us apart as one of the most industrially advanced offshore wind clusters.”

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, stated: “I want to double the number of green energy jobs in our region by 2035, and this strategy shows how offshore wind can power the next decade of those jobs in the North East. It aligns directly with my £130 million Plan for Green Jobs, making sure local people benefit from the green energy revolution through secure work, skills, and opportunity.”

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, concluded: “The North East is already at the forefront of the UK’s offshore wind sector, and this new vision will build on our strengths to make sure we seize the full opportunity ahead of us.

“Our skilled workforce, proud industrial heritage and clear ambition to go even further means we can create more high-quality jobs and ensure local people and local firms benefit directly from the enormous opportunities in the sector.”

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