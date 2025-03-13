AMPYR Solar Europe chooses GridBeyond for UK BESS management

AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) has chosen GridBeyond to manage its 7.5 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at the site in Northwold, Norfolk, UK.

GridBeyond will manage the flexibility of the site by connecting the batteries to its artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform. Power from the batteries will be discharged in response to instructions from the grid operator. GridBeyond’s flagship product 'Managed Battery as a Service' (MBaaS) will allow it to remotely manage the battery, forecast energy prices, develop optimal market trends, stack multiple services, submit trades, and enact controls on the device based on its awarded positions.

This functionality will allow GridBeyond to expand its position as a key provider of optimisation services to grid-connected energy storage resources in the UK, globally providing significant revenue uplift, participating in the stacking of multiple grid products, and remotely operating the resources in response to quick-changing market conditions.

Scott Berrie, Asset Development Director at GridBeyond, commented: “We are delighted to work with ASE to support sustainability. This agreement shows a dedication to advancing energy storage solutions and demonstrates the effectiveness of AI-driven technologies in managing the complex interaction between solar generation and BESS optimisation. Co-located or hybrid energy projects, which combine generation assets such as solar or wind with BESS, play a crucial role in the global energy transition and is becoming increasingly attractive to investors, developers, and policy-makers alike as it provides a more reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solution.”

Tarun Agrawal, CEO of ASE, added: “Co-located BESS play an increasingly critical role in the operations of solar energy projects, adding value to generation assets and driving greater project efficiency. As AMPYR Solar Europe continues to expand its solar photovoltaics and BESS portfolio, we are pleased to be working with a leading provider of optimisation services such as GridBeyond to maximise the value of our Northwold asset in the UK.”

