In the US, cumulative utility-scale battery storage capacity exceeded 26 GW in 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)’s ‘January 2025 Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory’.

Generators added 10.4 GW of new battery storage capacity in 2024, the second-largest generating capacity addition after solar. Even though battery storage capacity is growing fast, in 2024 it was only 2% of the 1230 GW of utility-scale electricity generating capacity in the US.

In 2025, capacity growth from battery storage could set a record as operators report plans to add 19.6 GW of utility-scale battery storage to the grid, according to the EIA's data.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are not a primary electricity source, meaning the technology does not create electricity from a fuel or natural resource. Instead, batteries store electricity that has already been created from an electricity generator or the electric power grid, which makes BESS secondary sources of electricity.

