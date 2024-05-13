GRID energises Penwortham BESS project

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LSE: GRID), the UK's largest fund investing in utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), has energised its Penwortham project, a 50 MW/50 MWh BESS just southwest of Preston, Lancashire. Plans to double Penwortham's capacity to 50 MW/100 MWh are well progressed and this is expected to be completed during the summer.

The energisation of Penwortham takes GRID's operational capacity to 790 MW/926 MWh.

Ben Guest, Fund Manager of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc & Managing Di-rector of Gresham House New Energy, said: "Penwortham is our 25th operational site acquisition since IPO. We're pleased to have hit this milestone and to be completing projects at a steady pace with Grendon, West Didsbury, York and now Penwortham all being energised in the last nine months. We remain resolutely focused on delivering the rest of the pipeline in a timely manner, as we set out in our recent annual results.

“Our pipeline projects are expected to be completed, contribute to earnings and be accretive to cashflow per share in 2024. Including duration extensions on 340 MW of already operational projects, we expect to reach 1072 MW/1696 MWh by the end of the year. We look forward to announcing further progress.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.