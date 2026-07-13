Trina Storage and OX2 strengthen strategic partnership with new Swedish BESS project

Trina Storage, the energy storage business of Trinasolar, has signed an agreement with OX2 to supply an integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) for the Fageråsen project in Sweden, strengthening the companies’ long-term partnership in the Nordic energy storage market.

The 50 MW/209 MWh project will mark the first European deployment of Trina Storage’s latest DC+AC integrated solution, Elementa + Electra 13.8 MVA/50 MWh. The solution combines the Elementa 3 BESS with the newly launched Electra 13.8 AC unit platform, delivering a streamlined architecture from battery to grid.

The agreement represents the third utility scale battery storage project awarded by OX2 to Trina Storage, building on the successful collaboration at the Kannisto and Korkeamaa projects in Finland. Together, the three projects represent approximately 680 MWh of BESS capacity, underscoring the growing relationship between the two companies and their shared commitment to supporting the Nordic energy transition.

Located adjacent to the Fageråsen wind farm in Malung-Sälen municipality, the project will support greater grid flexibility while enabling more efficient integration of renewable energy into Sweden’s electricity system.

Under the agreement, Trina Storage will provide its integrated storage solution, Elementa + Electra 13.8 MVA/50 MWh, together with a power plant controller (PPC), commissioning services, and a long-term service agreement.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 1Q27, supporting OX2’s planned commissioning of the project by the end of 2027.

The Fageråsen project builds on the collaboration established between Trina Storage and OX2 in Finland and reflects OX2’s continued confidence in Trina Storage’s technology, execution capabilities, and long-term service offering.

At the same time, the project marks an important milestone for Trina Storage as the first European deployment of its latest integrated utility scale architecture, combining the high-energy density Elementa 3 battery platform with Electra 13.8, the company’s next-generation AC-integrated solution designed to simplify deployment and support evolving grid requirements.

Elementa 3 delivers up to 6.25 MWh of storage capacity with advanced liquid cooling, intelligent thermal management, and multi-layer safety architecture, Electra 13.8 integrates the PCS, medium-voltage equipment and an integrated auxiliary transformer into a factory-integrated skid, reducing on-site installation complexity, and accelerating project delivery.

Gabriele Buccini, Head of Trina Storage Europe at Trinasolar, noted: “Being selected by OX2 for yet another utility scale battery storage project is a strong endorsement of the partnership we have built together over the past year. Fageråsen is an important milestone not only because it further strengthens our collaboration with OX2, but also because it brings the first European deployment of our integrated Elementa 3 and Electra 13.8 solution. These projects demonstrate how trusted partnerships and integrated technology can accelerate the deployment of reliable, utility scale energy storage across Europe.”

Construction of the BESS facility is expected to begin during summer 2026, with commissioning planned for mid-2027. The project will be owned by OX2 as part of its growing portfolio of renewable energy assets in Sweden.

The agreement further expands Trina Storage’s presence in the Nordic region and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for utility scale BESS projects across Europe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.